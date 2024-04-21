Embassy: Japanese Gov't Scholarship Program Submission For Kuwaitis On May 1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitis eager to study at Japanese universities as part of the MEXT 2025 government Scholarship Program could apply on May 1, 2024, with the process ending on June 13 at 03:00 p.m. local-time, Japan's embassy announced on Sunday.

In a statement, obtained by KUNA, the embassy indicated that all Kuwaiti citizens who meet the qualifications were eligible to apply, adding that applications must be submitted to the embassy by hand.

The application process consists of document screening, written examination, and personal interview.

Undergraduate students must have completed a 12-year school curriculum and have good academic standing, it said in regards to the requirement.

The applicants' date of birth must be on or after April 2, 2000, revealed the statement. It added that the program would last for five years from April 2025 to March 2030 with one year dedicated to the study of the Japanese language.

It revealed that the fields of study would be natural sciences as well as social sciences and humanities.

As for research students, the embassy said that they must have completed 16 years of school education and are born on or after April 2, 1990, pointing out that the duration of study would be from April or September 2025 to March 2027.

Any field of study majored in university, or related to it, affirmed the statement, adding that years of study might extend depending on the major category.

It noted that application forms, detailed information, and other conditions could be downloaded from the Embassy's Website: (

The Japanese government scholarship program, established in 1954, aimed at increasing mutual understanding between the people of Japan and other countries as well as to make an international contribution to the intellectual field (end)

