Eidiya ATM Withdrawals Exceeded QR135 Million: Qatar Central Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The withdrawal operations value exceeded QR135 million from Eidiya ATMs following the conclusion of the Eid Al Fitr.

This was stated by the Qatar Central Bank as it announced the suspension of the Eidiya ATM service launched on the occasion of the festival that marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

"The withdrawal operations value exceeded QR135 million from all the ATM machines placed in 10 different malls," added QCB.

These Eidiya ATMs allowed users to withdraw QR5, QR10, QR50, and QR100 denominations. They aimed to preserve the Qatari culture and heritage by bringing back the traditional practice of Eidi, which is usually money or gifts given to children.