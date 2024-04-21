B2B E-Commerce Market To Surpass To USD 59248.3 Bn By 2031 Propelled By Shift Towards Online Platforms For Streamlined Procurement

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

B2B E-Commerce Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the B2B E-Commerce Market Size was valued at USD 1825.01 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 59248.3 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 18.32% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Rapid technology improvements are crucial for the expansion of the B2B e-commerce market. The incorporation of cutting-edge technology such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics improves the functioning and capabilities of B2B platforms. These technologies provide businesses with capabilities for individualized customer experiences, predictive analytics for forecasting future demand, and process automation, resulting in higher productivity and competitiveness in the market. A major driver of B2B e-commerce adoption is automatic integration with enterprise systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), automated order processing, supply chain visibility, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

Some of the Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Amazon

ChinaAseanTrade

DIYTrade

eBay Inc

Eworldtrade

Flexfire LEDs

Flipkart

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd

KOMPASS

Quill Lincolnshire Others

Market Analysis

B2B e-commerce opens opportunities for businesses to enter new markets, target niche segments, and diversify their customer base. Advanced analytics and AI-driven tools enable personalized marketing, product recommendations, and customized pricing, enhancing the overall customer experience. The increasing use of smartphones and tablets for business activities further propels market growth. Moreover, B2B companies can leverage subscription-based models for recurring revenue streams, offering services like software as a service (SaaS) or subscription-based products. Additionally, the B2B e-commerce enables better supply chain visibility, inventory management, and collaboration with suppliers, leading to improved efficiency and cost savings.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Deployment Type



Supplier-centric

Buyer-centric Intermediary

By Product Category



Consumer Electronics

Home & Kitchen

Industrial & Science

Clothing

Healthcare

Books & Stationery

Beauty & Personal Care

Sports Apparel

Automotive Others

Key Growth Drivers of the Market



Global Connectivity : The proliferation of the internet and advancements in digital infrastructure have connected businesses worldwide, fostering a conducive environment for B2B e-commerce growth. This global connectivity eliminates geographical barriers, enabling businesses to expand their reach and tap into new markets with ease.

Consumer Demand for Convenience : In an increasingly digital world, businesses demand seamless and convenient procurement processes. B2B e-commerce platforms offer a user-friendly interface, simplified ordering procedures, and 24/7 accessibility, catering to the evolving needs of businesses for efficiency and convenience. Cost Efficiency : B2B e-commerce streamlines procurement processes, reduces overhead costs, and eliminates intermediaries, resulting in significant cost savings for businesses. The ability to compare prices, negotiate deals, and automate repetitive tasks enhances operational efficiency and drives cost reduction initiatives.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has brought substantial changes to the B2B e-commerce landscape, affecting businesses across the globe. Global supply chains, already strained by the pandemic, are facing additional pressure due to disruptions from the conflict. Businesses in B2B e-commerce are experiencing longer lead times and the need to find alternative sourcing options, prompting a reassessment of supply chain risks. The war has led to increased prices of fuel, impacting transportation costs, and resulting in higher shipping surcharges by major carriers. This could increase prices along the supply chain, affecting B2B e-commerce operations and potentially end-user prices. The invasion has significantly impacted e-commerce in Ukraine, with transactions dropping due to supply chain disruptions and economic challenges. There's a slight increase in digital services demand, indicating a shift towards essential and digital goods. The conflict has led to an uptick in cyberattacks, increasing challenges for B2B e-commerce security. Businesses must enhance their cybersecurity measures to mitigate risks in this volatile environment.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The recent recession and inflation have affected the e-commerce sector, causing price increases and supply chain disruptions. These challenges have also spurred innovative strategies to navigate economic uncertainties. The economic slowdown has influenced consumer behavior, leading to trends like 'recommerce' and a focus on essential goods. Businesses are adapting with strategies such as 'shrinkflation' to manage costs while meeting consumer demands.

Key Regional Developments

North America dominates the Business-to-Business (B2B) e-commerce market, holding a revenue share of more than 35%, by the widespread adoption of digital technologies and increasing consumer preferences. The region is increasingly using AI and ML to automate operations and enhance efficiency in B2B e-commerce processes. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth with the fastest CAGR, diverse economies, robust digital infrastructure, and increasing adoption of B2B e-commerce across various industries. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) play an important role in driving economic growth in many Asia Pacific countries, contributing to the region's B2B e-commerce dominance.

Key Takeaways



Digital integration and technological advancements are revolutionizing traditional business models in the B2B e-commerce market.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has disrupted global supply chains, emphasizing the need for resilient and adaptable B2B e-commerce strategies. Despite economic slowdowns, the B2B e-commerce sector remains resilient, fostering innovative strategies to navigate uncertainties and meet evolving consumer demands.

Recent Developments

In October 2023: Flipkart introduced the Flipkart Commerce Cloud, a retail intelligence service designed for international retailers and e-commerce companies. This innovative initiative provides comprehensive retail intelligence and AI-driven services customized to meet the specific requirements of retail organizations. The platform offers a range of solutions that enhance the capabilities of merchants and e-commerce enterprises worldwide.

