Industrial Pumps Market To Reach USD 96.55 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Demand Across Industries

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report forecasts the Industrial Pumps Market to expected to reach USD 96.55 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 4.78% over the 2024-2031 period. This growth is primarily Driven by the Increasing demand for efficient fluid management solutions across diverse industries such power generation, water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, and construction.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of Major Key Players:



Atlas Copco Ab

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S, Itt Inc.

Ksb Se & Co. Kgaa, Sulzer Ltd.

The Gorman-Rupp Company The Weir Group Plc, Xylem Inc.

Market Analysis:

The industrial pumps market encompasses a wide array of pumps designed for transferring and managing fluids of various types and consistencies. These pumps play a Important role in Various applications, including dewatering, transporting chemicals, and facilitating precise dosing in refineries. Their versatility and growing reliance across industries are key drivers propelling market expansion. Factors such as increasing fluid handling needs in power generation, construction, and agriculture are significant market drivers. Additionally, rising investments in wastewater treatment facilities and the expansion of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries are fuelling growth. Technological advancements in pumps, coupled with the expansion of end-use industries such as power generation and water treatment, are expected to propel market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of industrial pumps in petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals is adding impetus to the market.

Stringent environmental regulations mandating efficient wastewater treatment and water conservation are fostering demand for advanced pumps. The development of energy-efficient and smart pumps with remote monitoring capabilities are enhancing operational efficiency and attracting new customers.

Example: Xylem, a leading player in the water technology sector, is developing innovative pumps with integrated sensors that enable real-time monitoring of performance and energy consumption. This focus on sustainability and technological advancements positions Xylem for continued success in the industrial pumps market.

Recent Developments:

On March 21, 2023, KSB acquired Bharat Pumps and Compressors' technology, bolstering its product portfolio and market presence.

In October 2022, Sulzer unveiled new high-pressure pumps ideal for large-scale desalination projects, strategically positioning itself to capture a larger market share.

Segment Analysis

By Type , the Centrifugal pumps dominate the market, accounting for More than 55% of revenue in 2023. Their low maintenance requirements and wide-ranging applications in water supply, sewage disposal, and food processing industries contribute to their dominance.



Centrifugal

Reciprocating

Rotary Other

By End-User, the water and wastewater treatment segment lead the market with a revenue share exceeding 21% in 2023. Growing water scarcity necessitates efficient treatment facilities, driving demand for water pumping systems globally.



Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater General Industry

On The Basis of Position



Submersible Non-Submersible

On The Basis of Driving Force



Engine-Driven Electrical Driven

Enquiry Before Buy:

Impact of Global Uncertanities

The industrial pumps market is not immune to global challenges, The war has disrupted supply chains, inflated raw material prices, and hampered production activities, impacting the market's growth trajectory in the short term. A potential economic slowdown could dampen investments in infrastructure projects and industrial sectors, leading to a decrease in demand for industrial pumps.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the dominant market, accounting for revenue share of more than 42% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the increasing scarcity of groundwater resources has spurred the adoption of water reuse technologies, necessitating pumps for building water and wastewater infrastructure. Government investments in renewable energy sources and rising energy demands are propelling the market forward. Stricter environmental regulations and the need for efficient water treatment solutions in Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth.

Key Takeaways Industrial Pumps Market Study

Several factors are propelling market expansion, including increasing fluid handling requirements, growing investments in infrastructure and environmental projects, and advancements in pump technology.

Understand the dominance of centrifugal pumps and the water & wastewater treatment segment. Additionally, learn about the leading region, Asia Pacific, and the factors contributing to its market share.

Identify potential hurdles such as the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown, alongside long-term opportunities driven by sustainability and technological innovations.

This report equips manufacturers, distributors, and end-users with valuable data and analysis to make informed choices regarding product development, market expansion, and investment strategies.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)