Slovakia Activists Raise EUR 2.5M To Buy Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak activists with the Ammunition for Ukraine initiative raised within a crowdfunding campaign over EUR 2 million to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine this week.

This was reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that the campaign was launched after Slovakia refused to join the Czech initiative to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds for Ukraine.

The article says that the fundraiser was initiated by Otto Simko, a 99-year-old journalist and Holocaust survivor of the 1944 Slovak National Uprising against the Nazis.

to keep supporting Ukraine despite rhetoric shifts - Caputov

"When I heard about the Czech government's initiative, I was very pleased to hear that all ways are being sought to help Ukraine defend itself against the (Russian) aggressor, because there is no other way," Simko said.

According to the organizers of the crowdfunding, the purpose of the campaign is to show that the majority of Slovaks disagree with the Slovak government changing its foreign policy course after the September elections.

According to data posted on the website of the "Ammunition for Ukraine" initiative, EUR 2.5 million has already been raised. In total, almost 40,000 Slovaks joined the effort, sending an average of EUR 64 each.

Many people in Slovakia are ashamed of the government's orientation to Russia. This is the reason people are contributing," said Zuzana Izsakova from the Peace for Ukraine (Mier Ukrajine) civil group.

It should be recalled that the Czech initiative for the purchase of ammunition beyond the EU was presented at the EU summit early February by the Prime Minister of the Republic, Petr Fiala. Later, Czech President Petr Pavel told the Munich Security Conference it was possible to purchase 800,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine in third countries. According to the Czech government, nearly 20 nations have joined the procurement initiative so far.