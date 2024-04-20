John Mcinnis Auctioneers Will Offer Part 3 Of The Burbridge Foundation Collection On May 11Th

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Amesbury, MA, USA, April 20, 2024 -- An Auction Extravaganza featuring Part 3 of the Burbridge Foundation Collection out of Oklahoma City, plus other desirable items from prominent local estates and collections, is scheduled for Saturday, May 11th, starting promptly at 11 am Eastern time, by John McInnis Auctioneers, online and live in the Amesbury gallery located at 76 Main Street.



More than 650 lots will come up for bid in two sessions. Session 1 (lots 1-398) will feature decorative arts, paintings, bronzes, sculptures, porcelains, enamels, clocks, furniture, lamps and chandeliers. Session 2 (lots 399-658) will showcase jewelry, silver and Asian art and objects. Internet bidding will be hosted on the two platforms, LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable.



The Burbridge Foundation Collection demonstrates the keen eye of Robert Burbridge (1907-1994), who began scouring the country for antiques in the 1950s. The Part 1 sale of the collection was held at Sotheby's in New York in the fall of 1996, two years after the death of Mr. Burbridge. The remainder of the collection has been in storage for the better part of 25 years.



"Decades ago, when I first met up with Mr. Burbridge at his 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Oklahoma City, I was astounded at the quality of the items and the vast array of merchandise," said John McInnis of John McInnis Auctioneers. "There were scores of paintings, rows of bronzes, marble and sculptures. Exploring with a flashlight, I rediscovered one remarkable object after another." For the auction, the collection was shipped in three moving trucks to Amesbury.



Paintings certain to attract bidder interest include an oil on canvas by the German-born French genre and portrait painter Henri-Guillaume Schlesinger (1814-1893), titled At the Mirror, signed and dated 1863 and measuring 44 inches by 35 inches (canvas, less frame) (est. $10,000-$20,000); and a 17th century British School portrait of Sir Edward Sherburne (1618-1702), the English poet, translator, and royalist, 49 inches by 39 inches minus frame (est. $3,000-$5,000).



A bronze sculpture by the 19th century French sculptor Duchoiselle titled Fishing Allegory / Native American Woman, 24 inches tall, signed and dated 1864, has an estimate of $10,000-$15,000; while a marble sculpture by the Italian sculptor Fortunato Galli (1850-1918), titled The Broken Plate, 36 inches tall, signed 'F. Galli Firenza', dated 1885, should bring $5,000-$10,000.



Tiffany lamps are expected to make the sale's list of top lots. A few examples are as follows:



- An early Tiffany table lamp signed 'GDT Co.' with a center post sleeved to allow the glass shade to drop, exposing the socket and bulb, 20 inches tall (est. $18,000-$24,000).



- A Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) bronze counterbalance floor lamp with alligator finish, 53 inches tall, with an 8 inch shade marked 'L.C.T. favrile', #619 (est. $4,000-$8,000).



- A Tiffany Studios Arabian favrile glass boudoir lamp with conical shade, 14 inches tall, decorated with applied prunts and signed 'L.C.T Favrile' (est. $3,000-$5,000).



Robert Oscar Burbridge enjoyed many successes in his long and storied career. Among them was the "Tamperpruf" Badge System, which was used worldwide from World War II through the Korean War for government security and identification, and later Cape Kennedy. In addition, Mr. Burbridge cornered the market on the manufacture of security decals during the 1940s and over the decades, expanding into decals for parking at universities and other institutions.



The Amesbury gallery will be open for live previews from Sunday, May 5th, thru Saturday, May 10th, from 1-5 pm Eastern time; and from 9 am on throughout the day on auction day, May 11th.



For hotel accommodations, John McInnis Auctioneers recommends the Hampton Inn, at 284 Elm Street in Amesbury (phone: 978-834-5080) or the Fairfield Inn, at 35 Clarks Road, Amesbury (phone: 978-388-3400). John McInnis Auctioneers holds Massachusetts auction license #770.



