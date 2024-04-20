Kenyan Delegation To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation of the Republic of Kenya is scheduled to embark avisit to Azerbaijan in the coming days, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, thedelegation will include advisors of the Kenyan Prime CabinetSecretary Musalia Mudavadi, as well as representatives of thecountry's private sector.

The visit, to be organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of economy,will aim to expand relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya. Duringthe visit, the Kenyan delegation will discuss cooperation betweenthe relevant government agencies of the two countries.

Moreover, the delegates will visit the free zones, manufacturingplants located in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit to familiarizethemselves with Azerbaijan's vast potential and infrastructure withrespect to the country's business environment. The delegation willalso hold meetings with the Azerbaijani businesspersons withsupport of Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency(AZPROMO).