CBA Governor Meets With Counterparts From Caucasus And Central Asian Countries

Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA),met with the finance ministers and governors of central banks fromCaucasus and the Central Asian counties within the spring meetingsof the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)in Washington.

"Within the Spring Meetings, we engaged in productivediscussions with financial ministers and Central Bank governorsfrom the Caucasus and Central Asian countries. We exchanged viewson the main challenges, opportunities, and regional partnershipperspectives of our respective countries," he added.