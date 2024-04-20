Arab Parliament Lambasts Superpowers' Appalling Indifference Toward Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 20 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi on Saturday condemned "the shameful and blatant stances" that have been taken by "many Western governments" toward the crimes and the terrorist acts undertaken by the flagrant Israeli occupation in Gaza.

Al-Assoumi, addressing the third general session of the Arab Parliament's third legislative term, said, "The real bet is on the free peoples that can no longer tolerate this abhorrent international hypocrisy, and they should pressure their government so humanity and the voice of justice may prevail."

"This unprecedented subjugation of the international community to the criminal entity devoids the law of credibility and gives way to the law of force to prevail, with all its ramifications on the whole world community," he said in his sharp criticism of super powers' failure to deter Israel from the mass killing of Palestinians, particularly the Gazans.

"The Western double standards illustrated amid the blatant aggression on Gaza must cease to exist," the Arab Parliament chief said, calling for reforms of the laws and covenants of the international organizations that "grant authority to Western powers that are no longer guided by the compass of ethics and humanity."

"We are meeting for the fourth time since last October, and our brothers in Palestine are still facing genocide for seven months, where the flagrant occupation entity has been proceeding with the ugliest crimes and the barbaric bombardment of the populated neighborhoods and towns in Gaza," he said.

Al-Asoumi alluded in particular to the Israel occupation's destructive bombardment of the hospitals and infrastructural facilities, leading to the fall of thousands of martyrs, mostly children and women, in the most horrific crime witnessed by the world in the modern age.

Although the United Nations Security Council issued, for the first time, a resolution urging for a cease-fire during the past fasting month of Ramadan, the occupation entity did not abide by it, abstained from showing respect for the fasting month's sanctity and continued to perpetrate brutal massacres against the civilians.

Al-Asoumi condemned failure of the UNSC, two days ago, to pass a resolution approving Palestine as a full UN member due to a US veto. "This scene has bolstered the fact about the blind American bias in favor of the occupation entity," he said.

He indicated widespread demands and calls by a lot of peoples throughout the world as well as parliamentarians' appeals defending the rights of the Palestinian people vis a vis the crimes and massacres. He also hinted that this trend signaled "an unprecedented turning point" in the quest to support and fathom the legitimate Palestinian cause.

Moreover, such a drastic change in the global public opinion affirms the certain reality that attaining security and stability in the region and the world requires a comprehensive and just settlement to the Palestinian cause and that is by establishing the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

