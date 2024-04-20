Drone Attack In Eight Regions Of Russia Joint Operation Of Ukraine's Special Agencies - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The large-scale drone attack that targeted eight regions across the Russian Federation was a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, and the Special Operations Forces.

That's according to Ukrinform's sources in the security forces.

"The Russian ministry of war is whining that this night, dozens of Ukrainian drones visited eight (!) regions: Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and even Moscow. At least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were hit and fires broke out," one source noted.

According to several sources, the joint operation run by the Security Service, defense intelligence, and the SOF targeted energy infrastructure that powers Russian military industry facilities. The attacks led to interruptions in power and water supplies in some areas.

"SBU drones once again proved their effectiveness and demonstrated the result – they successfully hit the infrastructure that ensures the uninterrupted operation of military facilities on Russian soil," the source said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Saturday, April 20, a fire broke out at the facility of the Russian fuel and energy complex in Smolensk region following a drone strike.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that aircraft-type drones attacked eight Russian regions. According to the Russian military, their air defense allegedly downed or intercepted 50 UAVs.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine