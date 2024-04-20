Abul Samen Inaugurates Project To Rehabilitate Amman Ring Road

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abul Samen, on Saturday announced start of the project to improve and rehabilitate Amman Ring Road.Touring several sites on the beltway, he said the ministry has completed all technical and contractual procedures to initiate the road improvement and rehabilitation project.Abul Samen noted this project connects the capitals' southern to its north areas, all the way to Zarqa governorate.Announcing duration of the project to be 300 working days, he said its estimated cost stands at about JD4.8 million, which is financed with a loan from the Kuwait Fund for Development.Length of the project is about 18 km in each direction, he noted, adding that work also targets reconstructing 11 km in both directions of the road.