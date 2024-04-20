EU Supports Negotiations Process Between Azerbaijan And Armenia, EU Representetive

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "European Union fully supports the process of negotiations andthe aim of a comprehensive and lasting settlement," Azernews reports, citing the post shared by EUSpecial Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis inGeorgia Tovio Klaar, on his official "X" account.

“Encouraging news today regarding the work of the Armenian andAzerbaijani border commissions and the start of a delimitationprocess based on legal documents and the 1991 Almaty Agreement. TheEU fully supports the process of negotiations and the aim of acomprehensive and lasting settlement,” he wrote.