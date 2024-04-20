Azerbaijan And UN Discuss Green Energy Transition Within COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, met with thePresident of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, in New York, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by EnergyMinister on his official "X" account.

"We had fruitful discussions on developing Azerbaijan-UNrelations on different platforms, implementing the SDGs, GreenEnergy Transition and cooperation in fight against Climate Changewithin COP29," minister added.