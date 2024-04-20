PM Modi In Bengaluru Today: Avoid THESE Routes For Hassle-Free Travel

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon, the city police department has issued a traffic advisory to alleviate congestion and facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow for commuters, security measures have been beefed up during the VVIP movement Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UpdatesIn an official release, DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru, said,“In view of VVIP visiting Bengaluru City on 20.04.2024, from 01:00 PM to 07:00 PM parking of all types of vehicles in the following roads, is prohibited. During the said period commuters are advised to avoid following roads and use alternative routes.”Here are the 11 roads to steer clear of today:Palace RoadM V Jayaram roadVasanthanagar RoadJayamahal RoadC V Raman RoadBellary RoadRamanamaharshi RoadNandidurga RoadTharalabalu RoadMount Carmel College RoadFrom Mekhri Circle towards YeshwanthpuraIt further read,“Traffic movement heavy goods vehicles are strictly prohibited from 12:00 noon to 9:00 PM to enter city.”Here are the traffic diversion points designated for heavy goods vehicles:CMTI JunctionMysuru Bank JunctionHebbal JunctionNew BEL JunctionBHEL underpassBasaveshwara CircleOld Udaya TV JunctionHaj Camp, Nandidurga RoadNear Yeshwanthpura GovardhanPM Modi will visit Bengaluru and neighbouring Chikkaballapura district for the Lok Sabha poll campaign on Saturday to the state BJP, a massive rally is scheduled at 4 PM in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds, covering the segments of Bangalore North, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore Rural. These areas have been strongholds for the BJP, except Bangalore Rural, represented by Congress' D K Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Read: Bengaluru news: Section 144 to be imposed during polling for Lok Sabha elections. Details hereThe BJP's sitting MPs Tejasvi Surya and P C Mohan are candidates from Bangalore South and Central respectively, while Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is contesting from Bangalore North Bangalore Rural, Dr. C N Manjunath, the son-in-law of Deve Gowda and a prominent cardiologist, is contesting on a BJP ticket as part of an arrangement with alliance partner JD(S).Karnataka is conducting elections in two phases, with 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern part of the state going to polls on April 26, and voting for the northern districts scheduled for May 7 in the second phase.(With inputs from agencies)
