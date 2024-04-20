Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Arrive In Bengaluru Today; Check Traffic Guidelines

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 drew near, both the BJP and Congress are intensifying their campaigns across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the BJP charge, is determined to secure an unprecedented victory, aiming for 400 seats. As part of his campaign efforts, PM Modi is set to arrive in Karnataka today and will participate in a BJP convention at Bengaluru Palace Grounds.

In anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit, stringent security measures have been put in place by the police. Led by Additional Commissioners of Police Satish Kumar and Raman Gupta, a substantial force comprising four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), inspectors, sub-inspectors, and around two thousand policemen will be deployed.

The area surrounding Palace Grounds, including the Helipad, Mekhri Circle, and Bellary Road, where the convention will take place, will witness heavy police presence. Authorities are prepared for potential protests, particularly at Makeri Circle, where Congress workers may gather to demonstrate by displaying a 'mug'. However, it has been made clear that no protests will be permitted at Makeri Circle today, and any attempt to do so will be met with immediate police action.

Following the convention, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to HAL by road. Consequently, police will also be deployed along the HAL route to ensure security. Additionally, the traffic police have advised motorists to seek alternative routes to avoid disruption. Several roads in the city, including Palace Road, Jayamahal, Ramana Maharshi Road, Mount Carmel Road, Jayaram Road, CV Raman Road, Nandidurga Road, Mekhri Circle, Vasantnagar, Bellary Road, and Taralabalu Road, are expected to experience traffic disruptions from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM today.

The movement of goods vehicles will be prohibited from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM today. Alternate routes have been suggested for the movement of goods vehicles, including CMIT Junction, New BEL Junction, Mysore Bank Junction, BHEL Junction, Hebbala Junction, and Basaveshwar Junction. City traffic police have officially communicated these restrictions to motorists to ensure smooth traffic flow.