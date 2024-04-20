Kuwait Crude Oil Rises To USD 88.38 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged up by 23 cents to settle at USD 88.38 per barrel on Friday compared with USD 88.15 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. Benchmark Brent futures edged down by 18 cents to settle the price at USD USD 87.29 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate moved downward by 41 cents, putting the price at USD 83.14 pb. (end) km

