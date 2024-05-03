QBF Signs Sponsorship Agreement With Al Attiyah Motors For Amir Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) and Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Company signed a sponsorship agreement for the prestigious Amir Cup basketball tournament yesterday.

QBF Secretary General Saadoun Al Kuwari revealed that Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Company will be the official sponsor for Amir Cup 2023-24, where the company is also offering a car as a prize to be won by fans during the final.

Also present at the announcement representing Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co were Kia Brand Manager Hossam Abu Shadi, company executive Bassam Al Taweel, Service Manager Hani Mohammed, as well as QBF media official Dr. Khaled Al Qahtani, and several federation members.

The QBF Secretary-General expressed gratitude to Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Company for their sponsorship, and added that participation, excellence, and inclusivity are integral to their plan for the game's development and expansion. Consequently, they will strive diligently to achieve their goals, establish partnerships, and attain further success. Al Kuwari mentioned that a draw for the winner of the car will be held soon after the Amir Cup final.

Hossam Abu Shadi, Kia Brand Manager, commended the collaboration, expressing pride in sponsoring the prestigious Amir Cup. The semi-finals of the Amir Cup are scheduled to commence today. Al Arabi and Al Ahli will kick off the competition at 5pm, followed by a match between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd at 7pm at the Al Gharafa Club hall.

The semi-finals will follow a“play-off” format with five matches on May 4, 7, 11, 14, and 18, where the two teams with three wins out of five will advance to the final round, set for a single match on May 24.