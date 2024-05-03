Harmony Beyond Borders: Gugak, Korean Traditional Melody To The World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: When we think about Korean music, our minds often wander to the global phenomenon of K-Pop, which has captured the hearts of millions worldwide five years back. Yet, there is another genre – the traditional one – steadily gaining the spotlight and introducing itself to the world: Gugak, Korea's traditional music.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Qatar-Korea relations, the National Museum of Qatar Auditorium witnessed a remarkable event: a special performance by the Gugak Orchestra titled“Eolssu! Korean Traditional Melody to the World.”

What sets Gugak apart from other traditional music genres is its unique vibration, rhythm, and the extreme highs and lows of its melodies, as highlighted by Art Director and Conductor of the Gugak Orchestra, Lee Yong Tak.

“The vibration of Korean music has extreme ups and downs - that's the special part of Korean traditional music. It's about keeping the feeling, maintaining that connection with the audience,” he told The Peninsula.



Lee Yong Tak, Art Director and Conductor of Gugak Orchestra.

For decades, Lee has been at the forefront of promoting Gugak, both in Korea and globally. He emphasised that Korean traditional music genuinely connects with the audience, from start to finish, putting a smile on their faces and feeling the rhythm and melody throughout the programme.

He also spoke about the challenges of performing traditional music, stressing the importance of not just playing the notes but also conveying the soul and emotions behind the music.“When it comes to traditional music, performers have to absorb the feelings, understand the soul of the music. That's the hardest part for beginners because they're not just learning to play; they're learning to feel.” He noted it's about feeding the soul through the music.

Throughout the performance, this connection between the artists and the audience was palpable – most of the people clap, some were dancing, tapping their feet and swaying their heads. Lee's aim has always been to engage the audience with the music, and he succeeded beautifully.

The programme, spanning 45 minutes, included six thought-provoking performances, each offering a unique glimpse into the rich tapestry of Korean musical heritage.

The performance opened with“Awakened Steppe,” a piece that symbolises the gathering of people on vast and barren steppe, signifying prosperity and development, and aiming to further friendship between nations. Following this was“Sound of Horse's Hoops,” a vibrant depiction of the passionate spirit, glory, and fortune of Mongolia.

The modern Korean folk songs“A Tiger is Coming” and“Whispers of Love,” performed by singers Park Hyeon Yeong and Han Dan Yeong, added a contemporary twist to the traditional repertoire.“A Tiger is Coming” is a verse from the Korean Pansori“Sugungga,” while“Whispers of Love” depicts the eternal love pledge between the main characters of the Pansori“Chunhyangga.” Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer and drummer.

Other performances included“Namdo Arirang,” Haegum fiddle Concerto“Autumn Reflection,” performed by Sim Soo Ah, and Samullori Instrumental Music Concerto“Shinmoderum (New Assortment),” performed by Lee Jong Min on Kkwaenggwari Gong, Kang Hyun Bum on Buk Drum, Shin Bong Ju on Janggu Drum, and Cha Sang Yoon on Jing Gong, where both showcased the versatility and beauty of Korean traditional music.

The grand finale was the rendition of the World Cup Qatar 2022 Song“Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” in Korean, a fitting end to a mesmerising evening of music harmonising the music of Qatar and Korea.

The Gugak Orchestra's next performance will be in Germany, adding to their extensive list of international performances that includes countries like Mongolia, Hawaii, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Salvador, Pakistan, India, and the USA.

The conductor also talked about the emergence of Artificial Intelligence or AI in the music industry. He highlighted that AI has its limitations; there are aspects of human emotion and connection that technology cannot replicate.“One thing AI cannot accomplish is conveying the depth of human emotion-the essence of a performance's soul-to an audience.“

In a world where music serves as a universal language, Gugak continues to unite hearts and souls, weaving connections across cultures and backgrounds.

As the final notes lingered in the air, one message reverberated above all: Gugak is more than music; it's life – a celebration of joy, unity, and the indomitable human spirit.