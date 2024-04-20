Strengthening Bonds: Turkiye, Azerbaijan Forge Ahead In Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The recent decision to abolish the double taxation agreementbetween Azerbaijan and Turkiye marks a significant milestone in thebilateral economic relations between the two countries. This move,announced after a meeting of the International Relations andInter-Parliamentary Relations Committee, reflects a commitment tofostering greater cooperation and facilitating trade and investmentbetween Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Double taxation agreements are crucial for promotingcross-border economic activities by preventing individuals andbusinesses from being taxed on the same income by both countries agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkiye on the elimination ofdouble taxation and prevention of tax evasion with respect toincome taxes was a vital framework governing tax matters betweenthe two nations.

Let's discuss key points regarding recent decision to abolishthe double taxation agreement between the two countries:

Economic Impact: The abolition of the doubletaxation agreement is expected to have a positive impact onbusinesses and individuals engaged in cross-border economicactivities between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. By eliminating the riskof double taxation, the agreement removes a significant barrier totrade and investment, thereby promoting economic growth andbilateral cooperation.

Legal Framework: The decision to abolish thedouble taxation agreement reflects the commitment of bothAzerbaijan and Turkiye to strengthening their legal framework foreconomic cooperation. By approving the draft law on the eliminationof double taxation, both governments signal their intent to providea conducive environment for businesses and investors to operateacross borders.

Sectoral Cooperation: In addition to thetaxation agreement, the meeting also discussed other areas ofcooperation, including veterinary medicine. The approval of thedraft law on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicineunderscores the diverse range of sectors in which Azerbaijan andTurkiye are seeking to collaborate. This holistic approach tobilateral relations bodes well for the long-term economicpartnership between the two countries.

Implications: The abolition of the doubletaxation agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkiye opens up newopportunities for businesses and investors from both countries. Itstreamlines tax procedures, reduces administrative burdens, andenhances the attractiveness of cross-border transactions, the decision reflects a broader trend of deepeningeconomic integration and cooperation within the region.

The decision to abolish the double taxation agreement betweenAzerbaijan and Turkiye represents a significant step forward instrengthening bilateral economic ties. By eliminating barriers totrade and investment, both countries are poised to benefit fromenhanced economic cooperation and closer integration. Movingforward, it will be essential for Azerbaijan and Turkiye tocontinue working together to leverage their respective strengthsand capitalize on the opportunities presented by this landmarkdecision.

The economic partnership between Turkiye and Azerbaijan standsas a testament to the enduring bonds between the two nations,marked by mutual collaboration, shared interests, and sustainedgrowth. With a GDP of 54.6 billion USD and a growth rate of 5.6%,Azerbaijan's economy reflects a dynamic landscape ripe forinvestment and trade. Let's delve into the key indicators andhighlights of the economic relations between Turkiye andAzerbaijan.

Economic Indicators

GDP Composition: Azerbaijan's GDP is diversified, with theindustrial sector accounting for a significant portion at 51.7%,followed by services at 42.1%, and agriculture at 6.2%. Thisbalanced composition indicates a robust economy with multipleavenues for growth and development.

Trade Partners: Turkiye ranks among Azerbaijan's crucial tradepartners, alongside Russia, Italy, and the People's Republic ofChina. This strategic alignment underscores Turkiye's pivotal rolein Azerbaijan's economic landscape.

Foreign Currency Reserve: Azerbaijan boasts a substantial foreigncurrency reserve of 53.2 billion USD, reflecting its economicstability and resilience in the global market.

Trade Dynamics

Export and Import: Azerbaijan's export portfolio comprisespetroleum and derivatives, natural gas, and food products, whileimports primarily consist of machinery, food products, andvehicles. Turkiye, on the other hand, exports machinery, mechanicaldevices, aerial vehicles, and electrical machines to Azerbaijan,while importing cotton, textiles, and mineral fuels.

Trade Volume: In 2021, the trade volume between Turkiye andAzerbaijan reached 5.02 billion USD, with exports totaling 2.34billion USD and imports amounting to 2.68 billion USD. Despite atrade deficit of 340 million USD, the overall volume signifies thedepth of economic engagement between the two nations.

Investment and Tourism:

Investment Flows: Turkiye has made significant investments inAzerbaijan, amounting to 12 billion USD between 2002 and 2020,underscoring Turkiye's confidence in Azerbaijan's economicpotential. Conversely, Azerbaijan has reciprocated with investmentstotaling 19.5 billion USD in Turkiye during the same period,reflecting a mutually beneficial partnership.

Tourism: Azerbaijan's thriving tourism sector contributes tocultural exchange and economic growth, with 470,618 Azerbaijanitourists visiting Türkiye in 2021. This influx of visitorsstrengthens people-to-people ties and fosters greater understandingbetween the two nations.

Path Forward:

As Turkiye and Azerbaijan continue to deepen their economicties, there are ample opportunities for further collaboration andexpansion. By leveraging their respective strengths and fosteringinnovation, both nations can unlock new avenues for trade,investment, and prosperity. Additionally, initiatives aimed atenhancing infrastructure, promoting entrepreneurship, andfacilitating cross-border partnerships will play a pivotal role inshaping the future of Turkiye-Azerbaijan economic relations.

In conclusion, the economic relations between Turkiye andAzerbaijan exemplify a strong bond built on mutual respect, trust,and shared aspirations for progress. With a solid foundation inplace, both nations are poised to chart a path towards sustainedeconomic growth and prosperity for their people.