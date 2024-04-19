Biomednewsbreaks - Astiva Health Is Redefining Senior Healthcare

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astiva Health , a leading healthcare provider that specializes in delivering personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions to diverse communities, is pioneering transformative healthcare for seniors, with a focus on enhancing mobility and promoting independence.“Central to Astiva Health's mission is empowering seniors to engage actively in their healthcare decisions, supporting their flourishing in later years... Astiva Health is committed to empowering seniors through customized exercise programs that cater to their unique needs and health goals. The organization facilitates easy access to a variety of activities, including gyms, yoga and water aerobics. Next year, Astiva will introduce new exercise benefits, enabling members to access additional facilities, fostering an environment where seniors can actively engage in their wellness journey,” a recent article reads.“Astiva Health places a strong emphasis on nutritional support, offering a top-of-the-market grocery benefit of currently $100 per month to encourage seniors to choose healthy foods... To overcome mobility challenges and encourage active participation in community life, Astiva Health provides accessible transportation solutions. This initiative helps seniors maintain an active social life, access healthcare appointments, and engage in community events, directly combating isolation and promoting inclusivity. Astiva Health is redefining senior healthcare by fostering an environment where seniors are recognized as active participants in their health management.”

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage. For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit .

