Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3146711 RIYADH -- GCC chief: The US veto against UN Security Council recognition of Palestine state as full member of UN is a step back in efforts to achieve fair peace in the Middle East.
3146801 BAGHDAD - Three people are injured in airstrike on Kalsu military base in Babylon governorate, central Iraq.
3146784 ROME -- The G7 foreign ministers strongly condemn Iran's "direct and unprecedented attack against Israel.
3146793 WASHINGTON -- A coalition of 10 banks launches a new co-financing platform that will enable them to channel additional capital for development scale and impact. (end)
