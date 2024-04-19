G7 Fms Urge Avoiding Further Escalation In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, April 19 (KUNA) -- The G7 foreign ministers condemned in the strongest terms Iran's "direct and unprecedented attack against Israel of April 13-14, which Israel defeated with the help of its partners."

"This was a dangerous escalation, as Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones," reads a communique adopted by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States (G7), and the EU High Representative Josep Borrell during their meeting in Italy on Friday.

"We also condemn the Iranian boarding and seizure, in breach of international law, of the Portuguese flagged merchant vessel MSC Aries by armed personnel, which occurred while the merchant vessel was sailing near the Strait of Hormuz.

"We call for the immediate release of the vessel, its crews and cargo. Israel and its people have our full solidarity and support and we reaffirm our commitment towards Israel's security.

"Iran's actions mark an unacceptable step towards the destabilization of the region and a further escalation, which must be avoided," according to the communique.

"In light of reports of strikes on April 19, we urge all parties to work to prevent further escalation.

"The G7 will continue to work to this end. We call on all parties, both in the region and beyond, to offer their positive contribution to this collective effort.

"We call on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors.

"Iran's continued provision of arms and related materiel to the Houthis in violation of UNSCR 2216 and to other non-state actors in the region are dangerously increasing tensions.

"We call on all countries to prevent the supply of components or other items to Iran's UAV and missile programmes.

"We demand that Iran and its affiliated groups cease their attacks.

"We will hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilizing actions and we stand ready to adopt further sanctions or take other measures, now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives.

"We reiterate our determination that Iran must never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

"We urge Iran to cease and reverse nuclear escalations and to stop the continuing uranium enrichment activities reported by IAEA in the framework provided by UNSCR 2231 that have no credible civil justification and pose significant proliferative risks.

"Tehran must reverse this trend and engage in serious dialogue, returning to full cooperation with the IAEA to enable it to provide assurances that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.

"We support IAEA's monitoring and verification role regarding Iran's nuclear-related obligation and commitments and express strong concern about Iran's current lack of cooperation with the Agency.

We are extremely concerned by reports that Iran is considering transferring ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia.

"We call on Iran not to do so, as it would represent a substantive material escalation in its support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond in a swift and coordinated manner, including with new and significant measures against Iran," the ministers warned. (pickup previous)

mn









MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108116863