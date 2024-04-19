What Is Behind US Concern Over Withdrawal Of Russian Peacekeepers From Garabagh?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The decision of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia on thewithdrawal of peacekeepers from Garabagh ahead of the scheduledtime caused dissatisfaction of many institutions.

One of the first reactions to the process, which began on April17, came from the US State Department. When commenting on thewithdrawal of peacekeepers from Garabagh, the official Washingtonsaid that Russia is " not a reliable ally orpartner ".

Besides, a question arises: Why does Washington, which is tryingto suppress Russia in all regions, now want Russian peacekeepers tostay in Garabagh?

Political scientist Asif Narimanli, commenting on the topic for Azernews , said that the US is showing itself andshowing its insecurity and hypocrisy to the world with thesestatements.

"This American approach can be called political hypocrisy until now, America has demanded the withdrawal of Russiantroops from many regions and waged war against Russia. But itopposes the step taken by Russia in the Garabagh issue and actuallyshows that it is an unreliable ally and that it is politicalhypocrisy."

The expert said that the United States currently has two maingoals. According to him, Washington is using the current situationand trying to attract the attention of Armenians.

"The US, which is trying to reduce Russia's sphere of influencein other regions, is now reacting harshly to the withdrawal ofRussian peacekeepers from Garabagh for two main purposes.

First, the official Washington is mostly trying to condemnRussia to the Armenian community. Because currently, theRussia-US-West struggle in the South Caucasus is mostly overArmenia. The US is using the exit of the peacekeepers from Garabaghas an opportunity."

The political scientist noted that another reason is the concernof official Washington. Because Russia's exit from Garabagh closesthe way for other foreign forces to come to Garabagh.

"Now the US is very worried. Because the Russian peacekeepersleaving Garabakh means that the last hope for the return ofArmenians to Garabagh is gone."

The expert said that the Russian peacekeepers leaving Garabaghis also an indication that Armenians will never come to Garabaghagain.

"For the West, the return of Armenians to Garabagh can suggestthe creation of security guarantees for them here. That is, if theArmenians returned to Garabagh, the West would try to send itsforces into the region under the slogan of protecting theArmenians. But Armenians are no longer expected to come toAzerbaijani territories," he said.

A. Narimanli drew attention to the subsequent statements of theUnited States. He said that in the future, we can hear suchstatements from Washington again.

"In my opinion, we will hear a lot of such speeches from theUnited States in the future. Because the issue here is not toachieve something positive in Garabagh, but to infiltrate into theregion."

The political scientist recalled the power and sovereignty ofthe Azerbaijani state. He stressed that no force can carry out anyaction on our lands without the official permission of Baku.

"No foreign organisation can do anything within the stateborders without the official permission of Azerbaijan. It's justthat the US still keeps the Armenian issue as a means to increaseits influence in the South Caucasus," he added.