EU Sanctions 4 Zionist Settlers, Entities For Human Rights Abuses In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSEL, April 19 (KUNA) -- The European Council announced Friday its decision to list four individuals and two entities under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

These individuals and entities committed severe human rights violations against Palestinians, such as torture and other forms of mistreatment, as well as infringing on Palestinians' rights to property and family life in the West Bank, as stated in a press release by the council.

The entities listed are Lehava, a radical right-wing Jewish supremacist group, and Hilltop Youth, a radical youth group known for perpetrating violent acts against Palestinians and their communities in the West Bank.

Additionally, two prominent figures from Hilltop Youth, Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, have been included, it said, adding that they were both involved in fatal attacks against Palestinians in 2015 and 2023.

The EU declared that sanctions also target two new figures: Neria Ben Pazi, accused of repeated attacks against Palestinians in Wadi Seeq and Deir Jarir since 2021, and Yinon Levi, who has participated in multiple violent acts against neighboring villages from his residence in the Mitarim farm illegal outpost.

In light of these additions, the EU's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime now applies to 108 individuals and 28 entities from various countries. Sanctioned individuals and entities face asset freezes, and providing them with funds or economic resources is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to EU countries applies to the listed individuals. (end)

