Rallies Against Heinous War On Gaza Countrywide

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra)-- Today, following Friday prayer in the Kingdom's capital, Amman, and other governorates, popular and young activists engaged in marches protesting and opposing Israel's ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.Participants in the marches, who represented a range of Jordanian social groups, denounced the application of double standards by the international community regarding the Palestinian issue and urged it to take responsibility for stopping Israel from committing more crimes against innocent civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.They also emphasized the need to uphold international humanitarian law and international law.The demonstrators honored the Palestinian people's resilience and their selflessness in protecting their homeland, identity, and rightful claim to become an independent state.They emphasized their support for the Hashemite leadership and its honorable positions and insistence on bringing relief and humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip, as well as delivering medical and food supplies and equipment to the Strip.They also praised the positions taken by the Jordanian leadership and people in supporting and aiding the Palestinian people in Gaza and the Palestinian cause.