Article 370 to Appu: Theatre and OTT release of THIS week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Article 370 to Appu are few films releasing today on OTT and in Theatres. Check out what to see where for the weekend

Article 370 to Appu are few films releasing today on OTT and in Theatres. Check out what to see where for the weekend

Vidya Balan, Prateik Gandhi starrer releases today in Theatres

Yami Gautam starrer releases today on Jio Cinema

Animated feature film releases today in theatres

Releases today in Theatres on 19th April