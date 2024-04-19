               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Article 370 To Appu: Theatre And OTT Release Of THIS Week


4/19/2024 10:11:42 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Article 370 to Appu are few films releasing today on OTT and in Theatres. Check out what to see where for the weekend

Article 370 to Appu: Theatre and OTT release of THIS week

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan, Prateik Gandhi starrer releases today in Theatres

Article 370

Yami Gautam starrer releases today on Jio Cinema

Appu

Animated feature film releases today in theatres

Love, Sex Aur Dokha 2

Releases today in Theatres on 19th April

