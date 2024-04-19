(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Under the leadership of President Santiago Peña, Paraguay has taken a decisive step to bolster its internal security with the inauguration of a new Joint Task Force (FTC) outpost in the Canindey Department.



This move is designed to intensify the fight against the illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons, addressing a critical challenge facing the nation.



The FTC, a collaborative effort between Brazilian and Paraguayan forces, operates strategically in areas previously afflicted by notorious criminal organizations.



These include the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP ), the Armed Peasant Association (ACA), and the Marshal López Army (EML).



These groups have historically disrupted the peace in northern Paraguay, making the region a focal point for security measures.







This new base is part of President Peña's broader security strategy, demonstrating commitment to protect Paraguay's borders and communities.



The FTC's efforts to reduce criminal influence are crucial for peace and economic growth in the region.









Peña's presidency prioritizes transparency, economic stability, and international diplomacy, forming the core of his governance strategy.









He consistently advocates for strong diplomatic ties with key partners like Taiwan and Israel, influenced by mentor Horacio Cartes.



However, Peña's administration has not been without its challenges, including accusations of corruption that have stirred political controversy.









Navigating complex issues, Peña's administration demonstrates commitment to national security and fighting organized crime through the new FTC outpost.









This initiative not only aims to secure Paraguay from internal threats but also to ensure the nation's continued stability and growth.



This proactive approach is crucial for sustaining confidence in Paraguay's future among its citizens and international observers alike.

