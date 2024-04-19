Arab Parliament Denounces UNSC Failure To Approve Palestine's UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 19 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament denounced Friday the inability of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to approve a resolution to enable Palestine to get a full UN membership, criticizing the US use of veto against the move.

In a statement, Parliament President Adel Al-Asoumi stressed the necessity of fully empowering the Palestinian people to practice all their legal rights through international recognition of Palestine's state and raising its flag inside and outside the UN headquarters.

The US veto against the resolution is a "violation" of Palestinian legitimate rights to recognize State of Palestine and approve its UN membership, Al-Asoumi said.

He called on the international community to assume its historical and legal responsibilities towards ending the brutal Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands, reaching a final fair resolution to the Palestinian cause and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem City as its capital.

He stressed the parliament's continued support to legitimate Palestinian rights on all levels. (end)

mfm







MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108115532