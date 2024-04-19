Oman Regrets UNSC Failure To Grant Palestine UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 19 (|KUNA) -- Oman expressed disappointment on Friday over UN Security Council failure to grant Palestine its deserved membership in the United Nations (UN).

Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the UNSC failure contradicts international consensus on granting Palestinians their right to self-determination, and hinders efforts for justice and peace worldwide.

Oman urges all UNSC members to prioritize the Palestinian cause and apply fair standards universally, including adherence to international law and UN resolutions, which is vital for establishing and maintaining security, stability, and peace.

The UNSC on Thursday failed to adopt a resolution proposed by Algeria recommending the UN General Assembly to accept Palestine as a full UN member. Twelve of the 15 council members voted in favor, but the resolution was vetoed by the US, with the abstentions of the UK and Switzerland. (end)

