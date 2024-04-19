Azerbaijan, Finland Discuss Preparations For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The representatives of the Praesidium of the COP29 discussed thepreparation process for the COP29 with the delegation led by thepermanent representative of Finland to the OSCE, Azernews reports, citing Fuad Khumbatov, member ofthe Praesidium of the COP29 and head of the internationalcooperation and public relations sector of the NationalHydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology andNatural Resources.

"With the delegation led by Finland's permanent representativeto the OSCE, Vesa Hakkinne, we had a very meaningful discussion onthe preparation process for COP29," he said.

Explaining the importance of the meeting, Khumbatov noted thatFinland will chair the OSCE in 2025, and Azerbaijan cooperates withthese international organisations on various programs.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference ofthe Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. Thedecision in this regard was adopted at the plenary meeting of COP28held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku willbecome the centre of the world and will receive about 70-80thousand foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreementsigned at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 toprevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The COP(Conference of Parties) abbreviation means Conference ofParties.

198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwisedecided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first eventof the COP took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariatis located in Bonn.