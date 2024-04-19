Ajman Tourism Announces Run Ajman Race At Al Safia Park On 20 April

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman, UAE – 19 April 2024: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Run Ajman Race, set to take place at Al Safia Park on Saturday, April 20th, starting at 3 PM. Organized in collaboration with Endurance Sports, this event promises to be the biggest running spectacle in Ajman, featuring a range of distances and categories to cater to participants of all ages and abilities.

The event will showcase a variety of race distances, including 2.5K, 5K, and 10K, as well as a special 1K fun run for kids. The race will be held on the cycling and running track in the Al-Safia area.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development highlighted the importance of the 2024 Ajman Running Race. He emphasized its success in showcasing Ajman's leadership in sports events and promoting it as a global tourist spot. The race aims to attract attention to Ajman, making it a top destination for sports and entertainment and boosting its image locally and internationally.”

Runners in the Ajman race have a variety of categories to choose from, ensuring that people of all ages and skill levels can participate. These categories range from 1km races for kids up to 12 years old, 2.5km races for ages 9 to 50 and older, 5km races for ages 13 to 50 and older, and 10km races for ages 16 to 50 and older, totaling over 400 competitors across various age groups and abilities.

In addition to the exhilarating races, Run Ajman will feature cash prizes for the 10K distance in both Emirati and Open categories.

Run Ajman is made possible with the support of key partners and sponsors including Saudi German Hospital Ajman (Medical Sponsor), Gulfa Water (Hydration Sponsor), Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel (the host), Ajman Police, Ajman Municipality, Zayed Knights Volunteering Team, and INFINITY FITNESS.

Don't miss out on this exciting event that promotes health, fitness, and community spirit. Lace-up your running shoes and join us for an unforgettable day of running excellence at Al Safia Park!