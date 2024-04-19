Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3146704 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deeply regrets UN Security Council's (UNSC) failure to approve a full membership for Palestine. 3146701 RIYADH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses deep regret after failure of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to grant Palestine full membership. 3146697 TEHRAN -- Iran Civil Aviation Association announces that airports nationwide have resumed operations after suspension due to strong explosions in Esfahan. 3146699 KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil lost USD 2.68 in Thursday's trading dropping to USD 88.15 per barrel compared with USD 90.83 pb the day before. (end) rk

