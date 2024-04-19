Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Office Hosts Training On Right To Access Information

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A series of educational trainings are being continued within theframework of the action plan for increasing efficiency in theprotection and promotion of human rights and freedoms approved bythe Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic ofAzerbaijan for 2024, Azernews reports.

The next training was organised for the employees of a number ofstate institutions that have information in the Office of theOmbudsman on the topic "Activity of the Ombudsman in the field ofensuring the right to access to information". Representatives ofthe Northern, Southern, Western, and North-Western regional centresof the Ombudsman, as well as the Office of the Commissioner forHuman Rights of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, also joined theevent online.

At the training, the employees of the Right to InformationDepartment of the Ombudsman's Office made reports on the topic.

In the reports, the existing international and nationallegislative acts on the provision of the right to access toinformation, the activities of the Ombudsman in the relevant field,including the function of monitoring the fulfilment of the dutiesof the information owners arising from the requirements of the Law"On Access to Information", the received complaints, and the statusof their provision are detailed.

At the same time, it was brought to attention that theCommissioner participated in international projects in the field ofthe right to access information, and was elected a member of theConference of International Information Commissioners.

The speakers were also informed about the educational materialsprepared by the Ombudsman institution in this field.

At the end of the training, discussions on the topic were held,and the questions were answered.