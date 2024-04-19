(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Glam Beaute's Snugberi Launches Exciting New Products to Pamper Your Little Ones







Dubai, 18 April, 2024 – Glam Beaute, a leading destination for beauty and personal care products, is thrilled to announce the launch of new additions to its Snugberi baby care line. Designed with care and crafted for delicate skin, these new products are set to revolutionize your baby's skincare routine.

Introducing the Snugberi Sensitive Baby Wipes,

a gentle and soothing solution ideal for delicate skin. These hypoallergenic wipes, free from harsh chemicals, ensure a soft touch and effective cleaning for even the most sensitive skin types.

For a revolutionary way to care for your baby's skin, try the Snugberi Probiotic Baby Wipes. Infused with beneficial probiotics, these wipes help maintain a healthy balance of skin flora while providing gentle cleansing, perfect for on-the-go use.

Dive into pure hydration with Snugberi Water Baby Wipes. Made with water and a gentle cleansing formula, these refreshing wipes ensure a clean and moisturized feel with every use, keeping your baby's skin soft, smooth, and hydrated.

Nourish and protect your baby's delicate skin with Snugberi Baby Jelly. Enriched with gentle emollients, this soothing jelly forms a protective barrier to lock in moisture, keeping skin soft and supple. Whether it's for diaper rash prevention or everyday moisturizing, Snugberi Baby Jelly is a trusted companion for your baby's skincare routine.



