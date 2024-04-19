Wall Collapse Near Historic Ahmedabad Site: 2 Dead, 3 Injured, Vehicles Buried Under Debris

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 19 (IANS) The collapse of a wall near the historic site of the Dada Hari Ni Vav (stepwell) in Asarwa, Ahmedabad, has resulted in two fatalities and three injuries, with over five vehicles reported buried under the debris.

The fire brigade, upon receiving the distress call in the afternoon, dispatched two teams to the scene.

Despite early intervention by locals, the fire brigade continued the search operation, assessing the site for any additional victims and examining the structural integrity of the surrounding area to prevent further mishaps, sources said.

The residents of the area who were the first responders pulled five victims from the rubble before professional aid arrived.

The bodies of Mansi Kuniram Jatav (55) and Siddique Pathan (40), were pulled out of the debris.

Three injured individuals, Ganpatsinh Gajusinh Vaghela (50), Mahendra Sendhaji Thakor (37), and Shaheed Nizamuddin (40), were transported to the Civil Hospital by ambulance and are currently receiving critical care.