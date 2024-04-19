Five Injured As Vehicle Skids Off Road On Zojila Pass

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least five persons were injured in a raod accident at Zojjila pass in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place near Pani Nallah when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that five individuals from Jammu were injured in the accident.“They were rushed to PHC Sonamarg where from three were referred to SKIMS Soura,” he said.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident.
