Five Injured As Vehicle Skids Off Road On Zojila Pass

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place near Pani Nallah when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge.

He said that five individuals from Jammu were injured in the accident.“They were rushed to PHC Sonamarg where from three were referred to SKIMS Soura,” he said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now