Ukrainian Students To Present In Six Countries 'Song Without Words' About Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of Ukrainian students will hold an audio performance in six countries across Europe to draw the attention of Europeans to the fragility of peace.

That's according to the organizers of the event, the Ukrainian Leadership Academy (ULA), Ukrinform reports.

From April 20 to 28, over 100 Ukrainian students will present a "song without words" in Germany, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Slovakia.

"Against the background of Eurovision - a festival that has united the world with competing songs for 68 years, the activists decided to unite the world with one song that does not need contests. A song about peace that does not contain a single word. This alternative musical composition best reflects the slogan of Eurovision - United by Music. In this way, Ukrainian young people thank the European community and call for continued support," the organizers said.

The event is part of the volunteer advocacy mission of the Ukrainian Leadership Academy in European countries with the support of the Government of Ukraine, Western NIS Enterprise Fund and institutional partners.

On April 20, the youth action "The Unnoticed Song" will take place in Prague on Wenceslas Square from 18:00 to 20:00.

"This expedition is a traditional part of the Academy's annual curriculum. The purpose of the visit of ULA students is to explore the principles of European democracy, to study the main and important spheres of the state system, the education system, and to get acquainted with the European experience regarding the key concepts of entrepreneurship," the organizers said.

The Ukrainian Leadership Academy is an educational institution that provides training under a 10-month full-time comprehensive educational program for young people in Ukraine. The program is aimed at promoting the development of leadership qualities of the younger generation. Since 2015, ULA has graduated 1,260 students from all regions of Ukraine.

Every year, ULA students conduct campaigns in support of Ukraine in European countries. In 2023, students created a 50-kilogram book titled "Crime without Punishment," which tells about Russian crimes, particularly those related to the illegal deportation of children.