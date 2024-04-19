OIC Regrets Security Council's Failure To Grant Palestine Full Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 19 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed on Friday its deep regret on the failure of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to grant Palestine full membership amid the harshest level of aggression, persecution and genocide.

The organization said in a statement that the United States use of the veto violates the provisions of the United Nations Charter which allows membership for all countries that accept the obligations contained therein.

It affirmed the legitimate right of Palestine to embody its political and legal status in the UN as the rest of the countries, considering this an entitlement that has been enforceable for decades based on the political, legal, historical and natural rights of the Palestinian people to their land as confirmed by the relevant United Nations resolutions.

The organization praised the positions of the countries that supported the draft resolution in the UNSC on Palestine's membership, which demonstrates their support for truth, justice, freedom and peace and their rejection of the Israeli occupation policies.

It called on the countries that refused or abstained from voting to review their position in line with the obligations of the international law, the United Nations Charter and its relevant resolutions, stressing that recognition of Palestine contributes peace and stability in the region.

The United States used its veto power against an Algerian draft resolution of accepting Palestine as a full member of the United Nations in favor of 12 member out of 15, while the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained from voting. (end)

ash











MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108114801