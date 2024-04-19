               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Media: Explosions Heard In Isfahan


4/19/2024 5:28:49 AM

QNA

Tehran: Loud explosions have been heard northeast of Iran's central Isfahan province, Iranian media reported on Friday.

The explosions were heard in Qahjavarestan city, near Isfahan's International Airport and an Iranian army air force base.

Iran's official IRNA news agency, citing the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, reported that all flights in airports in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, were suspended due to security reasons.

IRNA added that Iran activated its air defense system over several cities on Friday.

