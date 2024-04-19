House Rules Committee Advances Package Of Foreign Aid Bills

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Rules Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives late on Thursday night advanced a package of foreign aid bills, including a Ukraine aid bill.

That's according to The Hill , Ukrinform reports.

The panel voted 9-3 to adopt the rule, which governs debate for the legislation, with Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) opposing the effort.

The successful vote allows the full House to vote on the rule and open debate on three foreign aid bills - sending assistance to Israel, Ukraine and allies in the Indo-Pacific - plus a fourth that includes other national security priorities, such as a TikTok ban.

Rule votes - in committee and on the floor - are typically mundane, party-line occurrences, with the members from the majority party backing the rule and lawmakers in the minority party voting against it. But with conservatives voting against the rule out of opposition to Ukraine aid and the exclusion of border security measures, Democrats crossed the aisle to back the procedural vote.

The rule for the foreign aid legislation allows votes on specific amendments to the Ukraine, Indo-Pacific and national security measures. The Israel bill, however, will not have any amendments considered.

Also included in the rule is language that says if the House approves each of the four bills - they will receive separate floor votes - they will be merged together and sent to the Senate as one package.

Thursday night's successful rule votes mark a crucial hurdle cleared for the foreign aid package, which has faced intense criticism from hardline Republicans since Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) unveiled the outline for his plan on Monday.

As reported, the House Appropriations Committee presented a bill "making emergency supplemental appropriations to respond to the situation in Ukraine and for related expenses for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes."

According to the document, $60.84 billion will be allocated for these needs, including $23.2 billion that will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images