Next Session Of Azerbaijani Parliament Kicks Off: 14 Issues To Be Discussed On Agenda

The next plenary session of the spring session of the MilliMajlis (the Parliament) has started, Azernews reports.

The meeting is chaired by Sahiba Gafarova, and its agendaincludes the discussion of 14 issues.

Those issues are as follows:

1. Report on the activities of the Accounting Chamber in2023.

2. Draft law on amending the "Regulation on service in state taxauthorities" approved by Law No. 141-IIQ of the Republic ofAzerbaijan dated June 12, 2001 (third reading).

3. Draft law on amending the law "On Labor Pensions" (thirdreading).

4. Draft law on amending the Code of Administrative Offenses(third reading).

5. Draft law on amending the Tax Code, "On Social Insurance","On Customs Tariff" and "On Advertising" laws (third reading).

6. Draft law on amending the Civil Code and the law "OnMortgage" (third reading)

7. Bill on amending the law "On Media" (third reading).

8. Draft law on amending the laws "On the approval of theinternal service regulations of the Armed Forces of the Republic ofAzerbaijan", "On the protection of historical and culturalmonuments", "On the extradition of criminals," and "On culture"(second reading).

9. Draft law on amending the law "On social insurance" and theTax Code (second reading).

10. Draft law on amending the law "On Education" (secondreading).

11. "On the perpetuation of the martyr's name and concessions tothe families of the martyrs", "On the status and social protectionof the citizens who participated in the cancellation of theChernobyl accident and suffered as a result of that accident", "Onveterans", "Refugees and internally displaced persons (peopledisplaced within the country) on status", "On social protection ofchildren who have lost their parents and deprived of parentalcare", "On vocational training" and "On the rights of persons withdisabilities" (second reading).

12. Draft law on amending some laws in connection with theimplementation of Law No. 979-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijandated July 14, 2023 on amending the law "On Medicines" (secondreading).

13. Draft law on amending the law "On service in judicialbodies" (first reading).

14. Draft law "On the creation of artificial land areas in thesection of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic ofAzerbaijan" (first reading).