Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Seat Heats Up: BJP, AAP Set For Electoral Showdown

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhavnagar, April 19 (IANS) The stage is set for a fierce contest in Bhavnagar's Lok Sabha constituency as the BJP and the AAP gear up for the forthcoming elections.

This seat is important because it is one of the two constituencies in Gujarat where AAP competes with the BJP.

The BJP has named Nimuben Bambhania, a local leader and former Mayor of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation as its candidate. Bambhania, who also serves as the BJP prabhari for Junagadh city, has a strong following in the region, particularly among the Koli community.

On the opposition front, the AAP has fielded Umesh Makwana, the current MLA from Botad.

Makwana, known for his philanthropic efforts, including distributing over six lakh food packets during the COVID-19 lockdown, adds a dynamic edge to the race.

During a visit to Gujarat, Makwana's campaign recently received a boost from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Bhavnagar is also a constituency where the Kshatriya community showed their resentment against senior BJP leader Parshottam Rupala.

On April 17, tensions flared during a BJP election meeting in Bhavnagar, marked by the dramatic resignation of Ravirajsinh Gohil, Vice President of the BJP's Yuva Morcha for Talaja Taluka. Gohil went up on the stage and tendered his resignation.

Matters escalated as a group of Kshatriyas displayed black flags and chanted slogans during Union Minister Mandaviya's speech in the city.

This incident makes Bhavnagar the fifth district in Saurashtra to witness disruptions at BJP election gatherings.

The protests stem from anger within the Kshatriya community over alleged derogatory remarks made by the BJP's Rajkot candidate, Parshottam Rupala, targeting the community.

Bhavnagar, a key district in the southeastern Kathiawar and Saurashtra region, has a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1743 by Maharaja Bhavsinhji.

Historically, the Bhavnagar seat has seen varied political winds. Since 1991, the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha seat has remained a stronghold of the BJP.

The constituency encompasses seven Assembly segments: Talaja, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West, the SC-reserved seat of Gadhada, and Botad.

However, the Congress has also shown significant presence, capturing the seat five times since the first election in 1962.

In the most recent 2019 elections, Bharatiben Shiyal of the BJP won with a substantial majority.

Bhavnagar has approximately 17.68 lakh eligible voters, with the Koli caste playing a pivotal role in determining the electoral outcomes.

As candidates from both major parties, along with the AAP's entry into the fray, begin their campaigns, the electorate of Bhavnagar is poised for a pivotal decision that could influence the region's political landscape.

The constituency, with a population of over 2.3 million, has a diverse demographic that includes rural voters.