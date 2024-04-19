Tourism Leaders From Around The World Will Explore How Entrepreneurship And Innovation Are Transforming The Global Travel Sector At ATM 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



·Arabian Travel Market 2024 will take place from 6-9 May at DWTC, with the theme: 'Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship'

The sold-out Travel Tech space at this year's edition of ATM will be 56% larger than in 2023, with sector participation growing by a third, year on year ATM 2024 will host over 200 speakers across more than 50 sessions, covering the full spectrum of industry from tourism and hospitality to aviation and MICE

International policymakers and industry leaders are preparing to gather in the UAE for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, where they will examine how entrepreneurship and innovation are reshaping the global tourism industry. The 31st edition of the exhibition will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 May 200 speakers will participate in more than 50 sessions during the course of the four-day event. Experts from around the world will take to ATM's Global Stage and Future Stage (formerly the Travel Tech Stage) to address some of the sector's most pressing issues, including the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), the future of aviation, how to stand out in the luxury segment, retail tourism, and sustainable travel the Middle East's leading exhibition for inbound and outbound travel and tourism professionals, ATM 2024 will build on last year's record-breaking 30th edition with its theme: 'Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship'. Exhibitors and attendees will have the chance to explore new market opportunities, the benefits of collaboration and connectivity, how to attract investment and more Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said:“The future of the global travel industry will be shaped by innovators and entrepreneurs, which is why we are so excited to shine a spotlight on the latest insights and technologies at ATM 2024. From startups to established brands, this year's exhibition will showcase fresh thinking on how the sector can enhance customer experiences, drive efficiency and deliver positive economic impacts across the Middle East and beyond.”Exhibitor participation is expected to be 23% higher than last year, making ATM 2024 the largest edition in the event's history. Growth is expected across all show verticals, including regional year-on-year upticks for the Middle East (19% larger), Europe (32% larger), Asia (20% larger) and Africa (28% larger). The exhibition's sold-out Travel Tech space will be 56% greater on the show floor, with products from the sector demonstrating 33% growth year on year. Hotel participation, meanwhile, is projected to be 21% higher than last year year's edition will once again enable attendees to move beyond traditional leisure travel by exploring opportunities related to luxury, business, and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE). ATM 2024 will feature an array of discussions on these subjects, including sessions dedicated to premium offerings, healthcare meetings, global business travel, sustainable procurement, sporting events and more 2024 will host a selection of regional and international policymakers, including His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), His Excellency Salem bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism in Oman; Teodora Marinska, Head of Public Affairs, European Travel Commission; Basmah Al-Mayman, Regional Director, Middle East at the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO); and Lindsay Bowman Fraser, Leading Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (MICE), Sport and eSport, Qatar Tourism at ATM 2024 will explore a series of emerging and established market segments, such as experiential, accessible and multi-generational travel, highlighting opportunities for growth, transformation and disruption. Delegates will also consider the implications of advancements in fields such as AI and how these technologies are impacting the Middle East's travel industry.“With less than a month to go before the international travel community converges on Dubai, we are looking forward to welcoming our biggest-ever cohort of exhibitors and guest speakers,” Curtis added.“For more than 30 years, ATM has provided a forum in which participants can share insights, overcome challenges and seize opportunities, and the 2024 edition will be no exception.”Building on ATM 2023's 'Working Towards Net Zero' theme, environmentally responsible travel will represent another key focus this year. Informed by the UAE's Year of Sustainability and the most recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which took place in Dubai last year, ATM 2024 will explore how innovation can be leveraged to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), creating a greener travel and tourism sector for future generations in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024's strategic partners include Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as Destination Partner, Emirates as Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as Official DMC Partner.