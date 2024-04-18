Princess Basma Inaugurates 18Th Society Of Pathology's Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma Bint Talal inaugurated on Wednesday the proceedings of the 18th international Conference of the Jordanian Society of Pathology.

The conference, organised by the Society in collaboration with the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, as part of their continuous partnership since 2006, aims to enhance continuous medical education, acquaint Jordanian physicians with the latest developments in disease diagnosis and treatment and exchange experiences with their counterparts from various participating countries, including both public and private medical sectors.

In her opening speech at the conference, Princess Basma praised the Jordanian medical personnel working in Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza for their provision of healthcare services to the strip's residents amidst the ongoing war, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She affirmed Jordan's longstanding support for Palestine and its people in all circumstances, citing Jordanian airdrops and aid convoys to deliver humanitarian and relief assistance to support the resilience of the people in Gaza.

Princess Basma also acknowledged the sacrifices made by healthcare professionals and workers in the healthcare field in Gaza, and their determination to continue providing healthcare and medical care to the wounded and injured under the difficult circumstances imposed by the war, reflecting the noble humanitarian message of the medical profession.