Bihar Resident's Killing: IGP Seeks Intensified Operations

S rinagar- A day after the killing of a migrant worker in Jammu and Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi on Thursday directed security forces in the valley to intensify anti-terrorist operations to neutralise the“remaining terror threats”.

Birdi chaired a meeting at the police control room here to review the security in the wake of Wednesday's incident.

Raja Shah, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, was shot dead by terrorists at Jablipora in Anantnag district's Bijbehara area.

“Enhance anti-terrorist operations to neutralise the remaining threats and keep strict vigil on terrorist associates and anti-national elements,” Birdi said at the meeting which was attended by officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and other agencies.

A police spokesperson said the officers delved into the strategies aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the people while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

“The IGP directed the district heads to analyse and reassess the existing strategies to prevent any potential terror incidents,” he said.

The spokesperson said the importance of revisiting and reinforcing area domination strategies to address any gap areas was emphasised at the meeting.

Birdi stressed the need to keep inimical elements and terrorist associates out of circulation and to neutralise their threats effectively.

He also directed strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including guidelines for the movement of security personnel across the valley, to ensure operational efficiency and safety.

“The range DIGs were tasked to meticulously monitor respective areas to facilitate safe passage for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across districts. Coordination with counterpart DIGs of CAPFs for route planning was also discussed,” he added.

The spokesperson said special emphasis was laid on intensifying cordon and search operations and generating actionable intelligence inputs, particularly in areas near highways, to counter potential threats.

The officers were directed to establish checkpoints at the different entrances to Srinagar and inter-district boundaries adjoining the city.