Chief Of Staff Meets Commander Of US Central Command

Doha, Qatar: The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) HE Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, met with the Commander of US Central Command Lieutenant General Michael Kurilla.

The meeting dealt with discussing military cooperation and discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them.

The meeting was attended by a number of ranking officers of Qatar Armed Forces.