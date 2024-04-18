Chief Of Staff Meets Commander Of US Central Command

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) HE Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, met with the Commander of US Central Command Lieutenant General Michael Kurilla.
The meeting dealt with discussing military cooperation and discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them.
The meeting was attended by a number of ranking officers of Qatar Armed Forces.
MENAFN18042024000063011010ID1108113402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.