(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Tries to Recover from 4-Day Slump

Stock Recovery ContinuesS&P, NASDAQ Close Lower for 4th Straight DayS&P Faces 4th Losing SessionS&P Rises, Trying to Break 3-Day Slump Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 18, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

S&P Tries to Move out of Negative Country AdvertismentThe S&P 500 advanced on Thursday as Wall Street attempted to recover its footing amid a losing streak for the benchmark index. Investors also continued parsing the latest corporate earnings reports.The Dow Jones Industrials maintained their upward progress, taking on 236.02 points to 37,989.33, boosted by a rally of more than 3% in UnitedHealthThe much-broader index gained 23.26 points to 5,045.60.The NASDAQ regrouped 63.94 points to 15,747.32.Credit bureau Equifax declined more than 9% in Thursday's session on disappointing second-quarter guidance. Homebuilder D.R. Horton advanced more than 4% after quarter financials topped expectations.The S&P 500 and NASDAQ flirted with their fifth straight down session, briefly trading lower on the day. That would mark the longest losing streaks for each since October and January, respectively.The moves come during what has been a difficult second quarter on Wall Street. That's been driven by growing concerns around the path of inflation and monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell, raising yields to 4.64% from Wednesday's 4.58%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices gave up 17 cents to $82.82 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gained $8.90, to $2,397.30 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks