Greenenergybreaks Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Files US Patent Application For Breakthrough Water Generation Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD) , renowned for its sustainable water and energy solutions, today announced the filing of its U.S. National Stage application under 35 USC 371, application number 18/688,661. The move is part of the company's strategic initiative to secure its intellectual property on a global scale, and the application builds on the international application PCT/EP2021/074299 and aligns with filings in key markets including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. The technology outlined in the patent represents a breakthrough in water resource management, utilizing renewable energy to extract water from atmospheric humidity.“Our application under 35 USC 371 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to protecting our innovative technology and enhancing our operational footprint globally,” said MSc Irma Velazquez, CEO of EAWD.“This system is set to revolutionize the way we access clean water, particularly in water-stressed areas, aligning perfectly with our mission of sustainability and technological advancement.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Energy and Water Development Corp.
Energy and Water Development Corp. is a global leader in engineering solutions, specializing in sustainable technologies that address critical water and energy challenges. With a presence in Germany, the United States and Latin America, EAWD is committed to innovation and excellence. For more information, please visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to EAWD are available in the company's newsroom at
About GreenEnergyStocks
GreenEnergyStocks
(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.
GreenEnergyStocks
is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:
Disclaimer
GreenEnergyStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
GreenEnergyStocks
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18042024000224011066ID1108112154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.