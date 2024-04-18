Greenenergybreaks Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Files US Patent Application For Breakthrough Water Generation Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD) , renowned for its sustainable water and energy solutions, today announced the filing of its U.S. National Stage application under 35 USC 371, application number 18/688,661. The move is part of the company's strategic initiative to secure its intellectual property on a global scale, and the application builds on the international application PCT/EP2021/074299 and aligns with filings in key markets including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. The technology outlined in the patent represents a breakthrough in water resource management, utilizing renewable energy to extract water from atmospheric humidity.“Our application under 35 USC 371 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to protecting our innovative technology and enhancing our operational footprint globally,” said MSc Irma Velazquez, CEO of EAWD.“This system is set to revolutionize the way we access clean water, particularly in water-stressed areas, aligning perfectly with our mission of sustainability and technological advancement.”

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. is a global leader in engineering solutions, specializing in sustainable technologies that address critical water and energy challenges. With a presence in Germany, the United States and Latin America, EAWD is committed to innovation and excellence. For more information, please visit

.

