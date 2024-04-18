EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde to Increase Green Hydrogen Production in Brazil

Linde to Increase Green Hydrogen Production in Brazil Woking, UK, April 18, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today its subsidiary White Martins will build, own and operate a second electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen for the southeast region of Brazil. The five-megawatt pressurized alkaline electrolyzer plant will be located next to the company's existing air separation facility in Jacareí, São Paulo. The new plant will be powered by renewable energy from local solar and wind power projects to produce independently certified green hydrogen. Once operational, White Martins' new plant will supply green hydrogen to glass manufacturer Cebrace to reduce emissions from their glass melting furnaces in Jacareí. It will also meet demand for competitive green hydrogen from existing and new customers across industrial sectors including metals, food and chemicals, among others. The new plant is expected to start up in 2025. White Martins was the first company to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale with an international certification in South America, at its plant in Pernambuco in 2022. “Investing in green hydrogen to supply the industrial heart of São Paulo reaffirms our commitment to the energy transition in Brazil,” said Gilney Bastos, President South Latin America, Linde.“We look forward to helping Cebrace achieve its decarbonization goals while also supporting merchant customers' transition to lower carbon solutions.” As a leading industrial gases and engineering company, Linde is playing a key role in the clean energy transition. The company is actively helping its customers to decarbonize their operations with the latest carbon capture and hydrogen technologies through its world-class engineering organization, key alliances and ventures, and leveraging its extensive experience and infrastructure. Linde is developing clean energy projects across a range of applications and industries and growing its established business along the entire value chain.

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit



