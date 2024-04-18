Explained: How Does DRDO's Latest Naval Technology SPACE Work?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a major milestone in the enhancement of naval technology, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) inaugurated a state-of-the-art Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation and Evaluation (SPACE) at Kulamavu in Idukki of Kerala on Wednesday.

Inaugurated by the DRDO chief Samir V Kamat at the Underwater Acoustic Research Facility, the SPACE, has been designed as a premier testing and evaluation hub for sonar systems destined for the Indian Navy onboard various platforms including ships, submarines and helicopters.



It has been set up by the DRDO's Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory.

How does SPACE work?

SPACE will consist of two distinct assemblages -- a platform which floats on the water surface, and a submersible platform which can be lowered to any depth up to 100 meters using winch systems.

Upon completion of operations, the submersible platform can be winched up and docked with the floating platform.

The SPACE will mainly be utilised for the evaluation of complete sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers.

The technology will be suitable for survey, sampling, and data collection of air, surface, mid-water, and reservoir floor parameters using modern scientific instrumentation.

It will cater to the needs of data processing and sample analyses in modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories heralding a new era of Anti-Submarine Warfare research capabilities.

In 2022, the defence ministry said that the DRDO launched the Hull Module of Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterization & Evaluation (SPACE) facility at the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in Kerala's Kochi.

